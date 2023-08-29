Speaking about the Uri attack, Mahira shared on the podcast, "I had finished the film (Raees) and everything was going fine, and then suddenly this attack (the Uri attack) happens. Politically, everything gets messed up. With India, it is always political. But the fact that it could get this messy! I was not scared, but I was threatened. Constant tweets; in fact, I would get calls, and very scary ones. The only thing I wanted was that 'Okay fine, I can't go to India to promote it (Raees), but I hope it releases in my country because I knew people would rush to watch it as he (Shah Rukh Khan) is loved here (in Pakistan)."

In the same year, Mahira also found herself in the midst of controversy when several pictures of herself smoking with actor Ranbir Kapoor surfaced on the internet.

Addressing the same, Mahira told FWhy, "That (backlash) brought out the anxiety and depression hidden inside me. That was a hard time for me. I felt attacked. The constant backlash—you are getting mean tweets, comments on their channels (Indian news channels). That was a time my faith broke and I developed severe anxiety, to the point that one day I had a panic attack and fainted. That’s the first time I went for therapy. But that didn’t work out, as I went to several therapists. That year was rough. I couldn’t sleep. My hands used to shake."

Mahira also revealed that she had been on antidepressants for the past six to seven years and that this is the first time she has opened up about her mental health illness.