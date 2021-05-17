I Was Scared: Mahira Khan Opens up About Ban on Pakistani Actors

"I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?" she said.

Mahira, who made her Bollywood debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, will feature in an upcoming series on Zee5 as a narrator for one of the short stories. Talking about other digital projects, she revealed that she had to turn down projects out of fear. "A lot of the other series were offered to me and at that time… I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there.’ And there was some content which was amazing, and I didn’t want to miss out on it," she said.

Mahira Khan also turns co-producer with Nina Kashif for a cricket-themed web series titled Baarwan Khilaadi.