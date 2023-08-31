Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram on Thursday, 31 August, to pen an emotional note for her sons Ryan and Arin, as they are set to leave home for their higher education.
The Aaja Nachle actor shared two adorable candid photos with "her boys" to wish them luck for their future as they join college.
She captioned her post, "My boys (heart emoji) How can you both be in college already! Where has the time gone? Still, I’m excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won’t be the same without you two."
Have a look at her post here:
Madhuri and Nene got married in 1999. The couple welcomed their first child, Arin, in 2003. Two years later, they welcomed their second son, Ryan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in her OTT debut film, Maja Ma, helmed by Anand Tiwari.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)