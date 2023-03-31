Fan Gets Offended on Behalf of Madhuri Dixit Over An Episode Aired 15 Years Ago
Our unsolicited advice to Madhuri Dixit’s fan who got offended by a scene in The Big Bang Theory.
The era of cancel culture brings another absurd episode of someone getting offended over nothing. This time it's about a scene in The Big Bang Theory's Season 2, Episode 1.
Mithun Vijay Kumar recently watched the episode on Netflix and was outraged by the scene in which Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) are trashing each other's favourite Bollywood actors. An insult to the legendary Bollywood actor, Madhuri Dixit, by Raj in the scene deeply disturbed Mr. Mithun (Madhuri Dixit's fan since childhood) and he didn't waste time in sending a legal notice to Netflix to remove the episode.
We recommend you watch the scene in question before you proceed.
Author and political analyst, Mithun Vijay Kumar recently watched the show and he was enraged with the 'offensive' and 'derogatory' term used to refer the legendary Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit.
Afterall, Mithun ji is a fan of Madhuri since childhood and the dialogue deeply disturbed him.
So, what did he do?
He dissed everyone for sleeping for 15 years and not reacting when they watched the show and sent a legal notice to Netflix to remove the episode from the platform. The notice stated that Mr. Mithun is deeply concerned about the negative impact such content can have on society as it perpetuates harmful stereotypes and discrimination against women.
Mr. Mithun pinned his tweet for maximum reach and that's exactly what happened. His tweet went viral. The comments under his post called out the absurdity of the outrage and the legal notice.
From people questioning his offence on behalf of Madhuri Dixit to others suggesting him to simply turn of the show if it offends him.
We picked a few of them.
Bollywood's Reaction on The Controversy
Safe to assume that Jaya Bachchan, Dia Mirza and Urmila Matondkar know little about the show, the context and hence reacted accordingly.
Pritish Nandy may have watched the show. So, he said, ''This is not a Netflix comment on Madhuri. This is not even the view of the show’s writer. Nor even the actor. It is the opinion of a fictional character in a work of fiction, illustrating how fans or admirers talk about their idols and those who they see as their idols’ rivals.”
Mr Author and Political Analyst probably has got a lot of time, money and sublime narcissism to jump up to defend a woman by getting offended on her behalf for something that happened 15 years ago.
Look at this recent data of ACTUAL CRIMES and INJUSTICES against women.
The rate of crime against women (number of incidents per 1 lakh population) increased from 56.5 per cent in 2020 to 64.5 per cent in 2021.
May be do something about this to put your time, money and clout to better use.
