Fan Gets Offended on Behalf of Madhuri Dixit Over An Episode Aired 15 Years Ago

The era of cancel culture brings another absurd episode of someone getting offended over nothing. This time it's about a scene in The Big Bang Theory's Season 2, Episode 1.

Mithun Vijay Kumar recently watched the episode on Netflix and was outraged by the scene in which Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons) are trashing each other's favourite Bollywood actors. An insult to the legendary Bollywood actor, Madhuri Dixit, by Raj in the scene deeply disturbed Mr. Mithun (Madhuri Dixit's fan since childhood) and he didn't waste time in sending a legal notice to Netflix to remove the episode.