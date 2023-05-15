How Madhuri Dixit Became a Bollywood Queer Icon

For the longest time, Indian cinema (and cinema as a whole) didn't treat its queer characters well – they were either ridiculed for comic effect, turned into malicious villains or ended up being the inconsequential (sometimes predatory) sidekick.

In times like this, queer people found projections of themselves within cinema, creating Bollywood queer icons. Whether it be Meena Kumari's tragic yearning, Rekha's rejection of the heteronormativity, or Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi's mesmerising dance numbers, Indian queer folk made a space for themselves within films.

But how did Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak girl' become a queer icon in her own merit, even before she played an overtly queer role (in Maja Ma)?

Watch the video to find out.