Madhuri Dixit Buys Rs 48 Crore Lavish Sea-Facing Apartment in Mumbai
Madhuri's new apartment reportedly comes with a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea and seven car parking slots.
Madhuri Dixit recently bought a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Worli, Mumbai for Rs 48 crore as per a report by Money Control. According to the documents accessed by Zapkey.com, the apartment is located on the 53rd floor of the Indiabulls Blu project and was registered on 8 September. The carpet area of the flat is 5,384 sq ft and it reportedly comes with 7 car parking slots.
In addition to the report, the seller of the lavish property is Calleis Land Development Private Limited.
According to the Indiabulls Blu website, the aforementioned property offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. It also incorporates an exquisite swimming pool, a tennis court, a football field, a gym, a badminton court, a squash court, and a cricket net.
Here are some photos of the property that Indiabulls Blu shared on their social media page:
According to Money Control, Madhuri had leased a 5,500 sq ft flat on the 29th floor of the Worli Indiabulls Blu building in October 2022. She leased the property for three years at a monthly rent of Rs 12.5 lakh.
Madhuri recently made her OTT debut with Netflix's The Fame Game, earlier this year. She then appeared in Amazon Prime Video's first original film Maja Ma alongside Ritwik Bhowmik, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Barkha Singh, and Giriraj Rao. The film is available for streaming from today (6 October).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Madhuri Dixit
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.