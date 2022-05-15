Birthday Girl Madhuri Dixit Is Her Groovy Best On Instagram

The Dhak Dhak girl came into Bollywood and made history with her stellar dance moves, killer acting chops and screen presence. After a few commercially unsuccessful films, Tezaab would establish her as one of that generation's finest actors. She continues to win hearts, no matter where she is or what she does.

Now Madhuri Dixit is giving her fans exactly what they want by posting some riveting Instagram reels. And she has undoubtedly taken the digital world by storm. So let’s revisit some of those reels as we celebrate her birthday.