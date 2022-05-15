Birthday Girl Madhuri Dixit Is Her Groovy Best On Instagram
Madhuri Dixit has taken Instagram by storm with her impeccable dance moves and acting prowess.
The Dhak Dhak girl came into Bollywood and made history with her stellar dance moves, killer acting chops and screen presence. After a few commercially unsuccessful films, Tezaab would establish her as one of that generation's finest actors. She continues to win hearts, no matter where she is or what she does.
Now Madhuri Dixit is giving her fans exactly what they want by posting some riveting Instagram reels. And she has undoubtedly taken the digital world by storm. So let’s revisit some of those reels as we celebrate her birthday.
She Aces Every Look With Confidence
You may know Madhuri as a versatile performer, and a terrific dancer. But did you know that she also hops onto some of the Instagram trends? She looks amazing in all her outfits while she oozes confidence. She truly is timeless. Take this reel, for instance, where she creates a lookbook to the song, ‘Engine Ki Seeti’
She Moves To The Beats Of Chart-topping Pop Songs
She’d give viral tick-tokers a run for their money. And with good reason. It’s unbelievable how she takes any Instagram challenge head-on and moves to the music of the latest trendy pop song. In this case, it’s Meghan Trainer’s ‘Me too’.
She Reminds Us Why She Is Timeless
It’s throwback time with Madhuri as sways to the beats of ‘Ek do teen’. An extremely catchy and upbeat song from Tezaab. It’s a classic. And let’s not forget, the film catapulted Madhuri into stardom. You are sure to take a walk down memory lane when you watch this reel.
She Can Charm Us With Just A Look
It’s the dhak dhak girl at her performative best when she aces those killer expressions not just with her own songs but with any given song. In this case, it’s a mash-up of ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ and ‘Uden jab Jab Zulfen’. Her soft manner, and gentle demeanour are sure to steal your heart.
The Dhak Dhak Girl Can Do It All
She also captured hearts while grooving to newer beats. Her casual get up unmistakably adds to the vibe of the reel as she moves to the song, ‘Lazy Lads’. The ease with which she moves says a lot about her dancing prowess.
