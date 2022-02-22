Munawar Faruqui Is the Second Contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp'
Nisha Rawal was earlier announced as the first contestant on Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp'.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was announced as the second contestant of the ALTBalaji reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. In the announcement teaser shared by ALTBalaji, Munawar is seen gearing up for a stand-up act before he is sent to jail for a ‘joke gone wrong’. A voiceover in the teaser informs that Munawar will have to play an ‘atyachari khel’ (torturous game) to survive.
ALTBalaji shared the teaser with the caption, “Shows huye hain inke cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein inke plans? #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free.”
In 2021, several shows of Munawar Faruqui were cancelled after right wing threats to the comedian and any venues that chose to host his shows. Munawar was also arrested in Indore for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments'. The Indore police later revealed that there was no evidence to show that he had insulted any Hindu gods.
Talking about the show, Munawar Faruqui said in a statement, “Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up.”
Earlier, on Monday, ALTBalaji had announced the show’s first contestant, Nisha Rawal.
After the announcement, Rawal told The Indian Express, “I know it’s a bold show and people want controversy but I am much more than just that. During the first conversation I had with the makers, I was blown away with what they have planned for the show, and what they are looking forward to from me.”
The reality show Lock Upp is hosted by Kangana Ranaut and will feature 16 ‘controversial’ contestants who will get locked up for 72 days. The show will start streaming on MX Player and ALTBalaji from 27 February.
