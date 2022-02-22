Munawar Faruqui Is the Second Contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp'

ALTBalaji shared the teaser with the caption, “Shows huye hain inke cancel, kya chalenge Lock Upp mein inke plans? #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free.”

In 2021, several shows of Munawar Faruqui were cancelled after right wing threats to the comedian and any venues that chose to host his shows. Munawar was also arrested in Indore for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments'. The Indore police later revealed that there was no evidence to show that he had insulted any Hindu gods.

Talking about the show, Munawar Faruqui said in a statement, “Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-its-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up.”

Earlier, on Monday, ALTBalaji had announced the show’s first contestant, Nisha Rawal.