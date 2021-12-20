Munawar Faruqui Performs in Mumbai With Backing From Congress Unit

On Saturday, comedian Munawar Faruqui performed in Mumbai at a show facilitated by All India Professional’s Congress (AIPC) of Maharashtra. This was Munawar's first event after 16 of his shows were cancelled in different parts of the country following threats from Hindutva groups.

The AIPC's official Twitter handle wrote, "We facilitated #MunawarFaruqui’s performance in Mumbai yesterday. Artists should have creative freedom as long as they abide by the constitution & respect all faiths. We may disagree with someone’s content but using force to impose our opinion on others is unconstitutional".