Munawar Faruqui Performs in Mumbai With Backing From Congress Unit

This was Munawar's first event after 16 of his shows were cancelled in different cities.
On Saturday, comedian Munawar Faruqui performed in Mumbai at a show facilitated by All India Professional’s Congress (AIPC) of Maharashtra. This was Munawar's first event after 16 of his shows were cancelled in different parts of the country following threats from Hindutva groups.
The AIPC's official Twitter handle wrote, "We facilitated #MunawarFaruqui’s performance in Mumbai yesterday. Artists should have creative freedom as long as they abide by the constitution & respect all faiths. We may disagree with someone’s content but using force to impose our opinion on others is unconstitutional".
Munawar also took to social media to thank the Mumbai police and the Congress unit for their support.
Actor Pooja Bhatt and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also thanked the Congress.
Over the past few months Munawar's shows have been cancelled in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Surat, Raipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Goa, and Mumbai. He was arrested in January after a complaint alleged that Munawar was about to make objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during his show.
