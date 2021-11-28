Bengaluru Police Asks Organisers To Cancel Munawar Faruqui’s Comedy Show

Bengaluru Police have written to the organisers of a comedy show in the city to cancel comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show after a right-wing organisation submitted a memorandum to the police requesting to ban Faruqui’s show.

The letter was written to Vishesh Dhuria of Curtain Call events, by police inspector of the Ashoknagar Police, under whose jurisdiction the ‘Dongri to Nowehere’ show was set to be held at Good Shepherd auditorium on Sunday, 28 November.

The police wrote in the letter,