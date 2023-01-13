Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley's Daughter, Passes Away at 54
Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday, 12 January. She was 54.
Lisa was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles the same day. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother, Priscilla Presley, told People in a statement.
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," she further told the American magazine.
As per People, the singer-songwriter suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas on Thursday.
Lisa was born in Memphis, Tennessee on 1 February 1968. The singer was raised there briefly before moving to Los Angeles with her mother at the age of four following her parents' divorce in 1973.
She was also the owner of her father's Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction. Lisa was nine years old when her father, Elvis, died at Graceland in August 1977.
Lisa marked the start of her musical career with her 2003 debut album, 'To Whom It May Concern.' It was followed by 'Now What', in 2005, and both albums reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.
Lisa was married four times. In 1994, she married pop icon Michael Jackson. Twenty days after divorcing her first husband, she tied the knot with musician Danny Keough. The couple divorced in 1996.
Lisa then married actor Nicholas Cage, who filed for divorce four months after their marriage. In 2006, the singer exchanged vows with music producer Michael Lockwood. In 2021, their divorce was legally finalized.
Lisa had four children — her 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood; Riley Keough, 33, an actor; and son Benjamin Keough. He passed away at the age of 27 in 2020.
Topics: Elvis Presley Lisa Marie Presley
