Amitabh Bachchan on How He Failed the 'Michael Jackson Routine'
Amitabh Bachchan shared a trivia from one of his old films.
Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday (30 December), took to social media to capture the moment when he failed to ace the 'rock head-banger' look.
After sharing a throwback picture when he failed to replicate late king of pop Michael Jackson in a film, Big B used Instagram to share a more recent image, where he is seen in a rockstar look.
"So having failed the MJ routine .. they asked me to - in more recent times - attempt this , the Rock head banger .. Same result !! Nothing other than the shades rocked .. Do approve please," he captioned the photo.
In the photo, Big B is seen posing with a mic and flaunting a pair of cool shades.
On Tuesday, the Bollywood icon had posted a picture on Instagram taken on the sets of Manmohan Desai's 1988 film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi, and shared a trivia about the movie.
"When Manmohan Desai thought that I could replicate MJ in our film Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi. What a failure I was," the veteran actor wrote.
In the film still, Big B is seen wearing a black leather jacket and leather pants, much in sync with Michael Jackson's signature style which was all about jacket, matching studded pants, a sequinned shirt and matching gloves.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre, and in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. In Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
