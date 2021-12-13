'Waited 21 Long Years': Lara, Priyanka Cheer For 'Miss Universe 2021' Harnaaz
Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe title in 2000.
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Harnaaz Sandhu as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 at an event held in Israel. Harnaaz made history as she won the title 21 years after India brought home the crown.
Actor Lara Dutta, who won the Miss Universe title in 2000, tweeted, "Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!" Apart from Lara, Sushmita Sen had also won the title in 1994.
Speaking to The Quint Lara said, "I’m overjoyed and thrilled at Harnaaz’s win. She was a strong contender throughout and was an exemplary representative for India on the world stage. After 21 long years it’s a billion dreams come true. I wish her a glorious reign ahead and many great adventures as the new Miss Universe".
Former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India! Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03… bringing the crown home after 21 years!"
Dia Mirza also cheered for Harnaaz.
The 21-year-old model from Chandigarh, who is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration, was crowned by Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.