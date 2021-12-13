Miss Universe 2021: Harnaaz Sandhu's Take on Climate Change; Advice to Women
During the QnA round, Harnaaz Sandhu impressed the judges with her answers.
On Monday, 13 December, India's Harnaaz Sandhu won the prestigious Miss Universe 2021 title. India brought home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta bagged the title in 2000.
In the final question and answer round, Harnaaz was asked what she would tell those who think climate change is a hoax. To which the 21-year-old model from Punjab replied, "My heart breaks to see how nature is going through innumerable problems, and it's all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I feel that this is the time to take actions and talk less because every action of ours can either kill or save nature. To prevent and protect is better than to repent and repair and this is what I would like to convince you today".
The second question she was asked was her advice to young women who are facing some kind of pressure every day. "I would tell young women to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and beautiful. Stop comparing yourself with others and let's focus on the more important things happening across the world. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life. I believed in myself, and that's why I am standing here today", she responded.
