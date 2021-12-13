Who is Harnaaz Sandhu, The 21-Year-Old Model Crowned Miss Universe 2021?
Here are some things you probably didn't know about Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu.
21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held at Eliat, Israel. She has brought home the crown for the first time since 2000, 21 years after Lara Dutta.
Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?
Born in Chandigarh, Punjab, on 3 March 2000, Harnaaz started modelling when she was a teenager. After completing her schooling from Shivalik Public School, she also attended the Post Graduate Government College for Girls. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in public administration.
Sandhu is passionate about issues related to global warming, conservation of nature, and climate change.
Pageantry Career
Apart from Miss Universe, Harnaaz has also won titles such as Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and Miss Diva Universe. It was at Miss Diva 2021 where she impressed the panel with her views on global warming and climate change. Before that, she has also been crowned Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.
Apart from pageants, she has also starred in Punjabi movies such as Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.
Hobbies and Interests
Sandhu is an avid nature lover and enjoys doing yoga, dancing, cooking, horse riding, and playing chess in her spare time. She draws inspiration from the career of Priyanka Chopra and is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan.
