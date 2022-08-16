Koffee With Karan Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra 'Manifests' Marrying Kiara Advani

In the teaser, Karan calls the episode a "momentous" one for Vicky Kaushal, as he admitted having a crush on Katrina Kaif, the last time he was on the show. Now he is married to the actor. Karan also jokes about Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani and asks the actor about his future plans with her. The actors also react to some hilarious comments from their fans on their social media posts.