Vicky Kaushal Is 'Fortunate' To Have Katrina Kaif In His Life, Calls Her 'Wise'
Vicky Kaushal in a recent interview said he was grateful to have Katrina Kaif in his life.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm when they got together and had their lavish wedding in Rajasthan. But they have rarely spoken about each other in public. However, in a recent interview with Hello! magazine, Vicky openly spoke about his wife Katrina and how fortunate he is to have her in his life. He also praised her for her wisdom and also gushed about what a positive influence she is.
He said in the interview, “ Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I'm very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she's an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day.”
Vicky and Katrina have also taken a trip together recently. Check out the pictures.
Meanwhile Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam, Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.
