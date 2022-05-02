Vicky Kaushal Is 'Fortunate' To Have Katrina Kaif In His Life, Calls Her 'Wise'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm when they got together and had their lavish wedding in Rajasthan. But they have rarely spoken about each other in public. However, in a recent interview with Hello! magazine, Vicky openly spoke about his wife Katrina and how fortunate he is to have her in his life. He also praised her for her wisdom and also gushed about what a positive influence she is.