Kiara Advani Breaks Her Silence on Breakup Rumours with Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara and Sidharth were last seen together on screen in the film 'Shershaah'.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have yet again made it to the headlines for the buzzing rumours of their breakup. Kiara recently opened up about speculations of her relationship with the actor, in an interview with India Today.
Expressing her discontentment with the gossip, Kiara told India Today, “I am not completely immune to it, especially when it (rumour) is about your personal life. On the professional front, thankfully, I have never had an experience where something has been said that has affected me or my family, but on the personal front, when they add two and two, that’s when I am like, where is this coming from?”
Kiara, further shared with India Today, “If it is frivolous, then even they [family] don’t appreciate it, naturally. What bothers me is that at the end of the day you are here for your work to speak, so you don’t want other aspects of your life to take the spotlight, but you cannot help it. I guess we have to develop that thick skin. You have to turn a blind eye, the more you react, there is no end to it Who is this source? I want to know who are these mirch masala wale sources?”
The two actors were last seen together on screen in director Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah, where Kiara was seen as Dimple, the love interest of 'Captain Vikram Batra' played by Sidharth Malhotra in the film.
On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently filming for his upcoming film Indian Police Force. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and will mark his debut in the OTT industry with its release.
Kiara, on the other hand, is preparing for the release of Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo, in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the big screens on 24 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.