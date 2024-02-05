ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Killer Mike Arrested Moments After 3 Grammy Wins Over Misdemeanour Charge

Killer Mike, 48, was booked on a misdemeanour charge.

US rapper Killer Mike was detained by Los Angeles police after an altercation at the Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammy Awards were held, as per a report by BBC.

In continuation of the report, the 48-year-old, Michael Render, was booked on a misdemeanor charge but later released.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

This incident occurred shortly after he won three Grammy awards, including best rap song, best rap performance, and best rap album.

Known for his activism on issues like police brutality and racism, Killer Mike addressed critics during the awards, emphasizing the longevity of hip-hop.

The 48-year-old said: "This is for all the people who think you're too old to rap... we keep hip-hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do."

Witnesses heard shouts of "free Mike" as he was escorted away in handcuffs. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The Grammys were held on Sunday, 4 February (ET). 

Topics:  GRAMMYs 

