Grammy Awards 2024: Here's The Full List of Winners

The 66th annual Grammy Awards were presented on Sunday, 4 February. The ceremony took place in Los Angeles and Trevor Noah returned as the host for the fourth time. Moreover, Taylor Swift, won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Midnights' and Billie Eilish took home the Best Song Written for Visual Media for 'What Was I Made For?'

Indian musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band ‘Shakti’ bagged the Grammy for Best Global Music Album for ‘This Moment’.

Here's a complete list of winners: