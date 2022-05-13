Katrina & Vicky Have an ‘Amazing’ Experience at Priyanka Chopra’s NY Restaurant

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently vacationing in New York and had earlier shared pictures from Katrina’s 'favourite place ever' in the city. During their trip, they also visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona and Katrina called the restaurant a 'home away from home'.

Katrina shared a picture with Vicky on her Instagram story and wrote, “Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe - (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.” In the photo, Katrina can be seen in a floral dress with Vicky wearing a dark grey top.