Katrina & Vicky Have an ‘Amazing’ Experience at Priyanka Chopra’s NY Restaurant
Katrina Kaif called Priyanka Chopra's restaurant a "home away from home".
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently vacationing in New York and had earlier shared pictures from Katrina’s 'favourite place ever' in the city. During their trip, they also visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona and Katrina called the restaurant a 'home away from home'.
Katrina shared a picture with Vicky on her Instagram story and wrote, “Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe - (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.” In the photo, Katrina can be seen in a floral dress with Vicky wearing a dark grey top.
Priyanka reshared Katrina's story with the message, "Love you, honey! So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime…#homeawayfromhome.”
Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 in a private event. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will star together in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt.
Hollywood actor Kal Penn also visited Sona in October and wrote, "Finally made it to @SonaNewYork so delicious. Well done @ManeeshKGoyal @PriyankaChopra."
Anupam Kher had also called his visit to Priyanka's restaurant a "wonderful dining experience". He had shared photos and a video from his visit with the caption, "Dear Priyanka, it was a wonderful dining experience at your wonderful restaurant Sona. Everything here was amazing. The food, the ambiance, and the staff that Hari Nayak is headed are all great. Along with this, he also said that you have given us Indians another chance to be proud of you."
Priyanka had announced her latest venture in March. The restaurant Sona, which Priyanka tweeted is a place to "experience timeless India in the heart of NYC" opened to the public on 26 March 2021.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.