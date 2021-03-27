Yum! What’s On Offer at Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Sona’ Restaurant In NY
A glimpse at the food that’s being prepared at Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant in New York.
Priyanka Chopra announced that the her Indian restaurant in New York is now open for business. The restaurant named ‘Sona’ was formally opened for public on 26 March. The actor tweeted, “What started as a simple craving for great Indian food has become this labour of love, and I can’t wait to welcome you all in, & for you to experience timeless India in the heart of NYC!”
Priyanka Chopra also posted pictures of a few dishes that would be available at the restaurant and they look absolutely delicious. Here’s a peek at what’s on the menu at ‘Sona’:
Restaurateur Maneesh Goyal, who has collaborated with Priyanka for the project put up a video tour of the restaurant. Watch it below:
If you want to know what’s cooking in the kitchen at Sona restaurant, check out this video posted by the chef Hari Nayak.
