Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Mother's B'Day at Her Restaurant 'Sona'
Priyanka Chopra had missed her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday on 16 June because of her busy schedule.
Actor Priyanka Chopra wasn't able to attend her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday celebration on 16 June because of her schedule. However, the family got together at Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant 'Sona' for a belated celebration.
Priyanka looked stunning in a white dress, and was also joined by her manager Anjula Acharia and Shatrughan Sinha’s niece Preeta Sinha at the party. They all shared pictures from the occasion.
In a video shared by a fan page, the family can be seen seated at a candlelit table as Priyanka documents on her phone.
On Madhu Chopra's birthday, Priyanka had posted on her Instagram, “Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon. @drmadhuakhourichopra.”
Priyanka had visited her restaurant Sona for the first time yesterday. The restaurant's official handle shared pictures of the actor at the venue. Through the handle, Priyanka wrote, "Last night I finalllllllly got to experience the magic of SONA for myself since the opening. Everything was beyond my expectations and for a moment I felt like I was home in India…it’s incredible how provocative taste and smell can be."
On the career front, Priyanka has multiple projects lined up. Priyanka was in Germany last year shooting for Matrix 4, and has been in London the past few months shooting for the drama series Citadel starring Richard Madden.
