'Negative Reports About Me Affect My Family a Lot': Kartik Aaryan
Some time back, reports were doing the rounds that Kartik was let go of Dostana 2 because he was unaccommodating.
Actor Kartik Aaryan has said that the negative press about him bothers his family a lot. He added that he has been forced to have conversations with his mother about this.
Some time back, reports were doing the rounds that Kartik was let go of Dostana 2 because he was unaccommodating. Producer Karan Johar had also announced the new cast of the movie. ‘Creative differences’ was cited as the reason behind the recasting.
In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik was asked if he’s bothered by the negative stories about himself. The actor replied in Hindi, “A number of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself.”
Kartik added that he took up roles just for the money at times, but reiterated that he never compromised on his work ethics. "I have done work solely for money at times. But I have always given my 200 per cent. But there were times when I felt that I would’ve made different choices if I had options. It’s not about integrity, it’s about one’s condition. You have to make decisions keeping the future in mind. Now, fortunately, I am in a position where I can choose, and I am very particular about the choices I make.”
He is gearing up for Ram Madhvani's next, Dhamaka.
