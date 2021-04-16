KJo's Dharma Responds to Kartik Being Replaced in 'Dostana 2'
There have been reports about Kartik Aaryan being replaced from Dostana 2
There have been reports about Kartik Aaryan being replaced from Dostana 2. Amidst all the buzz, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has issued a statement saying, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon".
A publication had reported that no other business affiliated to Karan Johar will ever work with him again. Sources told the publication that the reason for the decision was Kartik's 'unprofessional behaviour', especially during the shoot for Collin D'Cunha's directorial Dostana 2.
Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that there was a disagreement between Karan and Kartik due to the latter's shooting schedule.
Kartik Aaryan is yet to speak about the reports.
