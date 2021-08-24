Kamal Haasan All Praise For Shershaah; Says Why It's an 'Exception'

Recently, Vicky Kaushal had also taken to Instagram Stories to cheer for Shershaah. He wrote, "Loved the Film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the bravehearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah #VishnuVardhan @karanjohar @sidhmalhotra you have had a long journey with the FIlm and it's all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother." Praising Kiara, he added, "@kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi (You'll make me cry). So so good. Must watch... kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!" Replying to the same, Kiara said, "Big Hug Vicky."