Five Things That Prove 'Shershaah' Is The Biggest War Film In Bollywood

#3 Army’s job is not restricted to fighting but also collecting intel

Most war movies will be limited to our war heroes leading a battalion, commanding operations and out on night duty patrols. The screenplay for most movies usually includes ambush operations, fist fighting and grenades being thrown as soldiers charge into enemy bunkers.

Shershaah takes a step further in illustrating how the armed soldiers often build their own local sources to collect intel on terrorist operations. From playing vigilante to leading covert operations, the movie gives a sneak peek into how the Fauji boots operate on the ground.

#4 Building relations with the local community

Through Captain Vikram Batra’s story, the movie shows how our soldiers often try to mingle with the local communities.

It shows the other side to the armed officer’s stoicism and a disciplinarian personality. The movie beautifully captures the jovial spirit of our soldiers, their camaraderie with civilians and easy banter within army ranks.

#5 Nuanced take on patriotism

The movie maintains a neat distance from chest-thumping nationalism. There is a close-up of the Pakistani flag lying on the ground as Indian soldiers leap over it instead of stamping through it. Another scene where Captain Batra declares the mission’s success as a soldier respectfully takes down the Pakistani flag, folding it into a neat square, shows that patriotism is also about respecting another country’s national flag.

This movie is a rewarding watch for all generations born in a post-Kargil world.

Shershaah is streaming live on Amazon Prime Video.