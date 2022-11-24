Kamal Haasan Hospitalised in Chennai; to be Discharged Soon: Report

Kamal is busy shooting for his film Indian 2 and reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. He is also busy with the party works ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier this year, Kamal Haasan's Vikram broke major box office records crossing 375 crores worldwide.

Moreover, the south superstar and director Mani Ratnam are working on a film titled KH234. The pair had previously worked on gangster epic Nayakan (1987).

He has appeared in films like Moondram Pirai (1982), Guna (1991), Mahanadi (1994), Indian (1996), Anbe Sivam (2003), Virumandi (2004), Dasavatharam (2008), and Vishwaroopam I (2013).