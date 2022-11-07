ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam Reunite After 35 Years For 'KH234'

The pair had previously worked on gangster epic Nayakan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam Reunite After 35 Years For 'KH234'
i

South superstar Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are reuniting for a film with the working title KH234. They are reuniting after 35 years. The pair had previously worked on gangster epic Nayakan (1987). The film was an important milestone in their careers. Moroever, the film was box office success that won Haasan best actor at India’s national film awards and was the country’s entry to the 1988 Oscars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to write, "Here we go again! #KH234."

The film will be produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies with Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies as a presenter on the project. Moroever, A R Rahman has been roped in for the music of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haasan will also be seen in Indian 2, S. Shankar’s sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian. Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 2 is expected in April 2023.

Also Read

Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: How Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’ Led to His Rebirth

Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: How Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’ Led to His Rebirth

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Mani Ratnam   Kamal Haasan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×