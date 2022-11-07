Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam Reunite After 35 Years For 'KH234'
The pair had previously worked on gangster epic Nayakan.
South superstar Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are reuniting for a film with the working title KH234. They are reuniting after 35 years. The pair had previously worked on gangster epic Nayakan (1987). The film was an important milestone in their careers. Moroever, the film was box office success that won Haasan best actor at India’s national film awards and was the country’s entry to the 1988 Oscars.
Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to write, "Here we go again! #KH234."
The film will be produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies with Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies as a presenter on the project. Moroever, A R Rahman has been roped in for the music of the film.
Haasan will also be seen in Indian 2, S. Shankar’s sequel to his 1996 blockbuster Indian. Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 2 is expected in April 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema
Topics: Mani Ratnam Kamal Haasan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.