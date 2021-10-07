Story Made Me Instantly Say Yes: Kajol Announces Her New Film ‘The Last Hurrah'
Kajol shared a picture with veteran actor Revathy, who will be directing The Last Hurrah.
Bollywood actor Kajol took to social media to announce her latest film titled The Last Hurrah. The film will be directed by actor-filmmaker Revathi.
Kajol shared a picture with Revathi and wrote, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?”
According to a report in ANI, The Last Hurrah is inspired by a true story of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battles life’s challenges. Kajol said in a statement, “When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring.”
Talking about working with Revathy, Kajol said, “I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths."
Kajol starred in the Netflix family drama Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. The show was directed by Renuka Shahane and co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Alchemy Productions, and Banijay Asia.
