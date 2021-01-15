‘She’s Brutally Honest’, Renuka Shahane on Kajol and ‘Tribhanga’

Actor Renuka Shahane is all set to release her second film as a director on 15 January. Titled Tribhanga, the film releases on Netflix and is the story across three generations of women and their intertwining lives. Written and directed by Renuka, Tribhanga features Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead apart from Kunaal Roy Kapur and Maanav Gohil in supporting roles.

Speaking to The Quint, Renuka talks about her influences as a writer and filmmaker, how she handles her actors and her experience of working with three different generation of actors - Tanvi, Kajol and Mithila. Watch the video for more.