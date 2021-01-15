Tribhanga is a Film of the Women, by the Women, for the Women

Tribhanga opens with Anu rushing to the hospital after her mother tragically slips into a coma. She is a concerned daughter no doubt but as details of their tumultuous relationship slowly bleed out we know all isn’t well between the two. As viewers we alternate our sympathies between the two and the film never asks us to take sides. These women neither want the men in their lives to define them nor are looking for validation from us.

Of course there are men in their lives. As a dependable brother, a painful ex, a helpful partner, or a passionate lover but they remain in the background and the ladies set out to capture the fleeting coherence of memories allowing enough time to heal and accept, each other and themselves.