Remembering Legendary Telugu Filmmaker K Viswanath

Legendary Telugu filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, 2 February, due to age-related ailments. He was 92.

Viswanath, also known as Kalatapasvi, was born in Peddapulivarru, Andhra Pradesh, in February 1930. He began his career in the film industry as a sound recordist. Viswanath made his directorial debut in 1961 with Aatma Gowravam, following a brief stint as an assistant director. The film, starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, won the Nandi Award for the Best Feature Film.