Remembering Legendary Telugu Filmmaker K Viswanath
K Viswanath breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad on 2 February.
Legendary Telugu filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath breathed his last at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday, 2 February, due to age-related ailments. He was 92.
Viswanath, also known as Kalatapasvi, was born in Peddapulivarru, Andhra Pradesh, in February 1930. He began his career in the film industry as a sound recordist. Viswanath made his directorial debut in 1961 with Aatma Gowravam, following a brief stint as an assistant director. The film, starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, won the Nandi Award for the Best Feature Film.
His Notable Works
He had directed over 50 Telugu and Hindi films, many of which dealt with social issues like the caste system, untouchability, disability, gender discrimination, economic challenges, and dowry.
Some of his notable films include Chelleli Kapuram, Kalam Marindi, Sarada, and O Seeta Katha. Besides, he also helmed films like Swathi Muthyam, Jeevana Jyothi, Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamamm, Sagara Sankalpam, Sutradharulu, Aapadbhandhuvudu, Swati Kiranam, Swarabhishekam, Sargam, Eeshwar, Dhanwaan, Kaamchor, and Shubh Kaamna.
The 2010 film Subhapradam, starring Allari Naresh and Manjari Fadnnis, was Viswanath's last directorial project.
Viswanath made his acting debut in 1995 with Subha Sankalpam. He also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films like Kalisundam Raa, Vajram, Seema Simham, Narasimha Naidu, Santhosham, Nuvv Leka Nenu Lenu, Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, Uttama Villain, Tagore, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and Lingaa.
Awards & Honours
K Viswanath was a recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from the Telugu University of Andhra Pradesh. He had been honoured with five National Film Awards. Viswanath received the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2017. Besides, he was also awarded numerous Filmfare and Nandi Awards.
His 1986 Telugu film, Swathi Muthyam, was India's official entry for Best Foreign Film at the Oscars.
In 1991, the State Government of Andhra Pradesh presented Viswanath with the renowned Raghupathy Venkaiah award in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Telugu cinema.
Several celebrities from the south Indian film industry, including Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan, among others, mourned the loss of the late filmmaker and paid their tributes.
