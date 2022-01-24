'Caste is One of The Biggest Demons We Are Fighting With': Pratik Gandhi

Pratik told Hindustan Times that he couldn't believe the first time he heard it, but then he thought as to how the situation can be changed. "It's not that I am talking about ages back. It's just around five years back. I've encountered such people across the country. The intensity might be different, but the issue is the same".

The actor added, "Casteism is one of the biggest demons we are fighting with. Many systems are designed in a way that it is difficult to get rid of the caste system. The issue is very-well depicted in The Great Indian Murder. Tigmanshu Dhulia understands these things very well".

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)