'RRR' & 'The Last Film Show' Shortlisted for Oscars 2023

Shaunak Sen’s film All That Breathes is also shortlisted for the Documentary Feature Film category. While the Netflix documentary by Kartiki Gonsalves The Elephant Whisperers was shortlisted in the Documentary Short Film category.

The Last Film Show is competing with films like Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Close and Joyland. While RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' is competing with songs such as 'Time' from Amsterdam, 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' from Avatar: The Way of Water, and 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here are the shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards: