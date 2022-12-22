'RRR' & 'The Last Film Show' Shortlisted for Oscars 2023
Shaunak Sen’s film 'All That Breathes' is also shortlisted for the Documentary Feature Film category.
The shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards was announced on 22 December 2022 for 10 categories. , The Last Film Show made it to the top categories in the shortlist. RRR was shortlisted for its song ‘Naatu Naatu’, while The Last Film Show was shortlisted for the International Feature Film category.
Shaunak Sen’s film is also shortlisted for the Documentary Feature Film category. While the Netflix documentary by Kartiki Gonsalves The Elephant Whisperers was shortlisted in the Documentary Short Film category.
The Last Film Show is competing with films like Argentina, 1985, Corsage, Close and Joyland. While RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' is competing with songs such as 'Time' from Amsterdam, 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)' from Avatar: The Way of Water, and 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Here are the shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards:
Avatar: the Way of Water, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio are among the top contenders to advance in the ten shortlisted categories.
has also been nominated in two categories for the 2023 Golden Globes. The film is nominated in the Best Picture – Non-English Language category and also in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category. And it has bagged five nominations in the Critics Choice Awards in various categories, which include, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song.
