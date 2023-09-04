Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Headed For Divorce After 4 Years Together: Report

Joe Jonas has reportedly hired a divorce lawyer amid rumours that he and Sophie Turner are separating after four years of marriage, as per a report by People.
The news of the alleged divorce between the couple, Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, was reported by the news outlet TMZ on Sunday, 3 September. The report further alleged that Jonas had contacted two LA-based divorce lawyers. Later, a report by People confirmed that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer.
The couple were married in 2019 after they had two wedding ceremonies in both Las Vegas and France. The pair have two kids together — a daughter named Willa who was born in 2020, and then their second child in July 2022.
Turner, recently, posted a sweet picture of them together on Instagram. She was attending the Jonas Brothers concert.
The couple are yet to issue a statement.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)