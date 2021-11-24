'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' Review: Packs a Hilarious & Seldom Brutal Punch

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast starts with a skit, and another, and another, which was one too many. We could’ve done without the Thor-Loki equivalence, which seemed like a Halloween party performance gone bad, and probably fed the ‘bad actor’ jokes. That being said, the inclusion of multimedia in roasts, including the slideshow of audio-visual aids, could probably be innovative, if done well.

If you’ve delved into the land of comedy, most of the roasters will be fairly familiar for you- Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, John Legend, and the roast format’s golden child Pete Davidson. Yet, the best part of the roast came from the Jonas Brothers’ wives- Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle (who was arguably the funniest despite not having said a word).