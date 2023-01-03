Actor Jeremy Renner Remains In ‘Critical But Stable Condition' After Accident
The actor has now been shifted to the ICU.
Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery on 2 January after his hospitalisation following a snowplough accident. The actor has now been shifted to the intensive care unit and continues to remain ‘critical but stable’, according to his representative.
As per a report in People, a statement shared by Renner’s representative stated, “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition.”
The statement adds, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."
Jeremy is known for his roles in Marvel's Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown, Wind River, and The Hurt Locker, among others. The actor also bagged a Best Actor nomination at the 2010 Oscars for The Hurt Locker and scored a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination the following year for The Town. He will also be seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar show Rennervations.
