Anil Kapoor Prays For Co-star Jeremy Renner's 'Speedy Recovery'
Jeremy Renner experienced a weather-related accident while ploughing snow on 1 January, his spokesperson confirmed.
Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to pray for the 'speedy recovery' of his co-star Jeremy Renner. The Hawkeye-actor experienced a weather-related accident while ploughing snow on 1 January, his spokesperson has confirmed. The actors star together in the upcoming Disney Plus series Rennervations.
Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to write, "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy." He also went on to share two pictures of the duo together.
Check out the post here:
The actor is suffering from several serious injuries, he is currently in a critical but stable condition, the actor's spokesperson confirmed to Deadline.
Jeremy Renner and Anil Kapoor had previously starred in the 2011 film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol but they did not have any screen time together.
Renner is popularly known for his roles in Marvel's Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown, Wind River, and The Hurt Locker, among others. He has also been nominated for two Oscars.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Anil Kapoor Jeremy Renner
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.