Kangana Hid Facts in Passport Renewal Case: Javed Akhtar to HC

The Bandra police had registered the FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for hateful tweets and sedition. The Bombay HC disposed two applications regarding passport renewal by Kangana.

During an earlier hearing, a Bench ruled that the passport office would take an expeditious decision regarding her passport renewal once 'factual inconsistencies' in the application were corrected. The Court had asked Kangana to clarify if there were any criminal cases pending against her.

At the time, PTI reported that Kangana's counsel said only FIRs had been filed but no criminal proceedings had started against his client. Kangana's passport was then renewed. In Javed's application, he claimed that Kangana, and her counsel, should've disclosed the defamation case he had filed against her.

Earlier in March, author Ashish Kaul moved a court against Kangana Ranaut, alleging a copyright violation and cheating. The Magistrate Bandra court had directed the police to file an FIR against the actor.

Kaul is the author of Didda: Warrior Queen of Kashmir. Kangana had announced that she would be making a sequel to her 2019 release Manikarnika. Reports had claimed that the film would be titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Javed also filed an intervention application to be part of the copyright case.

(With inputs from Live Law)