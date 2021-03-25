Court Grants Bail to Kangana in Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

The Andheri magistrate, Mumbai, has granted bail to Kangana Ranaut after she moved the court for cancellation of the bailable warrant issued in the Javed Akhtar defamation case, as per a report by ANI.

A bailable warrant was issued against Kangana after she reportedly failed to appear before court.

On 3 November, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him. Akhtar had claimed that the Queen actor had maligned him on television and social media and made baseless allegations about his connection to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A complaint was registered under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.