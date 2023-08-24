The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Thursday, 24 August. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly won in the Best Actor (Female) award this year. While Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film Award.

Last year Ajay Devgn and Suriya won the title of best actors for their performances in Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively.