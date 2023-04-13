'Didn't Take Them Seriously': Kajol Recalls How She Was Body Shamed In Bollywood
Kajol opened up about being called 'fat' and 'dark.'
Kajol in a recent interview opened up about the struggles of being in the limelight. She got candid about how she was body shammed when she started out in the industry and how she reacted to it then. She also spoke about how she was called, "fat" and "dark."
“I don’t think I really dealt with it to be very honest. I kind of just put it into a compartment and put it away. I just thought that I was way more intelligent than all these people who are commenting on me. I was like I’m just so cool. I’m just intelligent and the people who get me, get me and the people who want to look past that will see me and the people who don’t want to look past that, that’s fine, your choice.”Kajol, Actor
“There were a lot of tags at that point of time. ‘She’s dark, she’s fat, she wears her spectacles all the time.’ Because I couldn’t see, I would wear my spectacles everywhere,” she said.
She also went on to add that if her films worked then she need not bother about the comments: “There were lots of things that lots of people told me but I was like I’m still doing well, right? So there must be something right in that whole baggage of things they put on me. I couldn’t take them that seriously."
On the other end, the celebrated actor will next be seen in Lust Stories 2, Sarzameen. Disney + Hotstar show The Good Wife; an adaption of the American show of the same name.
