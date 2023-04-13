'Didn't Take Them Seriously': Kajol Recalls How She Was Body Shamed In Bollywood

“There were a lot of tags at that point of time. ‘She’s dark, she’s fat, she wears her spectacles all the time.’ Because I couldn’t see, I would wear my spectacles everywhere,” she said.

She also went on to add that if her films worked then she need not bother about the comments: “There were lots of things that lots of people told me but I was like I’m still doing well, right? So there must be something right in that whole baggage of things they put on me. I couldn’t take them that seriously."

On the other end, the celebrated actor will next be seen in Lust Stories 2, Sarzameen. Disney + Hotstar show The Good Wife; an adaption of the American show of the same name.