Anurag Has Neither Misbehaved With Me or Anyone Else: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi has taken to social media to issue a statement on Payal Ghosh's allegations against Anurag Kashyap. Ghosh had also claimed in an interview that the filmmaker had allegedly told her Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi were 'just a call away' when it came to giving him sexual favours.

Addressing Anurag as a 'dear friend', Huma said in her statement, "Anurag and I last worked together in 2012-13 and he is a dear friend and an extremely talented director. In my personal experience and to my knowledge he has neither misbehaved with me or anyone else. However, anyone who claims to be abused must report it to the authorities, the police and the judiciary".