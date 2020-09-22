Payal Ghosh Refused To Accept Hard Copy of Notice: Richa Chadha

Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, claimed in an interview that the filmmaker had told her Richa Chadha, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi are 'just a call away' when it came to giving him sexual favours. Both Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha have denied these allegations, saying that they will take a legal recourse.

Richa's partner and actor Ali Fazal also took to Instagram to extend his support for her. He wrote that Richa's strength and empathy have touched many hearts. "My partner , your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and i have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time ive known you . The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isnt fractured by hate . And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because i know you wont stop standing up for those in need, specially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over".