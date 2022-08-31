ADVERTISEMENT

Hours After Arrest, Kamaal R Khan Taken to Hospital Over Chest Pain Complaint

KRK was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night over one of his controversial tweets.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Hours After Arrest, Kamaal R Khan Taken to Hospital Over Chest Pain Complaint
i

Actor Kamaal R Khan was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

KRK was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night over one of his controversial tweets that he posted in 2020. He was apprehended at the Mumbai airport after he arrived from Dubai. A court then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Also Read

Here Are Five Controversies Kamaal R Khan Was Embroiled In

Here Are Five Controversies Kamaal R Khan Was Embroiled In
ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the National Commission for Women asked the Maharashtra police to book Khan for making derogatory remarks against women.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Kamaal R Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×