Hours After Arrest, Kamaal R Khan Taken to Hospital Over Chest Pain Complaint

Actor Kamaal R Khan was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

KRK was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night over one of his controversial tweets that he posted in 2020. He was apprehended at the Mumbai airport after he arrived from Dubai. A court then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.