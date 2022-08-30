Here Are Five Controversies Kamaal R Khan Was Embroiled In

Actor Kamaal R Khan was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday, 30 August, over his controversial tweet in 2020. But the Big Boss contestant is often in the news for making unsavoury remarks about various celebrities and their films. For instance, when KRK spoke disparagingly about Salman Khan’s image, a complaint was filed against him.



He was also embroiled in various different kinds of controversies, let’s take a look at some of them: