Here Are Five Controversies Kamaal R Khan Was Embroiled In
Kamaal R Khan was arrested by the Malad police on Tuesday, 30 August, over his controversial tweet in 2020.
Actor Kamaal R Khan was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday, 30 August, over his controversial tweet in 2020. But the Big Boss contestant is often in the news for making unsavoury remarks about various celebrities and their films. For instance, when KRK spoke disparagingly about Salman Khan’s image, a complaint was filed against him.
He was also embroiled in various different kinds of controversies, let’s take a look at some of them:
KRK’s War of Words with Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn was visibly offended by KRK’s remarks over his film Shivaay. And accused him of taking 25 lakhs from Karan Johar to laud Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But the self-proclaimed critic went on to say that he was doing it for free and rather Kumar Magnat, Ajay's business partner, was to be blamed. In a tweet, Khan revealed, “Kumar+Ajay offered me money to bash #AeDilHaiMushkil as he is offering in the tape also but I refused. I told them that I will do it free.”
Salman Khan Files Defamation Case Against KRK
Salman Khan also took KRK to court for defaming his image. KRK alleged that it was because he had reviewed his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But Salman’s lawyers had maintained that the case was filed due to allegations of corruption and money laundering against the actor. Later, KRK, took to Twitter to state that he would refrain from reviewing any Salman Khan film.
Another Defamation Case After KRK Hurled Abuses At Manoj Bajpayee
Actor Manoj Bajpayee had also filed a criminal defamation complaint against KRK in Indore court for a derogatory tweet against him. KRK had called the actor a 'weed-user' and also claimed that his wife was involved in an extra-marital affair.
Vikram Bhatt’s Defamation Case Against the Self-Proclaimed Critic
Bhatt slapped a defamation case against the critic for his insulting remarks on actor Meera Chopra in relation to him. Moreover, KRK went on to write more disparaging remarks regarding them but later deleted the tweets. Chopra also later clarified that she does not know KRK personally.
Belittling Virat Kohli's Battle With Depression
KRK quite recently also went on to talk about Kohli's depression and blamed his wife Anushka Sharma for it. Twitter was left 'disgusted' by the same. The film critic's tweet went as follows, "Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem."
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Salman Khan Karan Johar Rishi Kapoor
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.