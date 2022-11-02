ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s How Suhana Khan Wished Her ‘Bestest Friend' Shah Rukh Khan on His B’Day

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on 2 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
i

Taking to social media, Suhana Khan wished her dad Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrates his 57th birthday on 2 November, in the most adorable way. Sharing a throwback picture of herself with Shah Rukh, and her brother Aryan Khan, Suhana wrote on her Instagram story, "Happy Birthday to my bestest friend I love u the mosttt (heart emoji)."

Along with Suhana, Shah Rukh's admirers and fellow actors also showered him with their heartfelt wishes on the special day. Just like every year, thousands of fans gathered outside the Om Shanti Om actor's Mumbai home, Mannat, to wish him on his birthday.

On the wrok front, Suhana will soon make her OTT debut with fimmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming Netflix film, The Archies. Adapted from the popular American teen-drama Riverdale, the film will also star Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. Suhana will be seen essaying the role of Veronica, originally played by Camila Mendes in the Netflix show.

