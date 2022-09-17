'The Archies' Star Suhana Khan Poses With Her Pakistani Doppelganger in Dubai
Suhana was reportedly vacationing in Dubai with her mother Gauri Khan and her best friend Shanaya Kapoor.
star Suhana Khan recently met her lookalike at a restaurant in Dubai, while she was reportedly vacationing with her mother Gauri Khan, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor. Suhana's doppelganger Bareeha, a social media influencer from Pakistan, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself standing side-by-side with her, leaving Suhana's fans to make the comparison.
Tagging Suhana's official Instagram handle in her post, Bareeha captioned it, "Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2. Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs. #iamsrk #twinningandwinning #seeingdouble."
In the picture, Suhana and Bareeha both give their best smiles as they pose for the camera. Suhana can be seen wearing a pink and white floral dress, while Bareeha wore a blue floral jumpsuit.
Several of Suhana's fans commented on Bareeha's post on her resemblance with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. One of them wrote, "So much resemblance..wow," while the other called the two "Twins."
Meanwhile on the work front, Suhana will be making her OTT debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies. Adapted from the popular American teen-drama Riverdale, the film will also star Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. Suhana will be seen essaying the role of Veronica, originally played by Camila Mendes in the Netflix show.
