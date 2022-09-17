'The Archies' Star Suhana Khan Poses With Her Pakistani Doppelganger in Dubai

Tagging Suhana's official Instagram handle in her post, Bareeha captioned it, "Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2. Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs. #iamsrk #twinningandwinning #seeingdouble."

In the picture, Suhana and Bareeha both give their best smiles as they pose for the camera. Suhana can be seen wearing a pink and white floral dress, while Bareeha wore a blue floral jumpsuit.