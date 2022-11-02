Shah Rukh Khan Shares a Heartfelt Thank You Note For Fans on His Birthday
Shah Rukh Khan turns 57 today.
Bollywood's 'King Khan', Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on 2 November. Just like every year, the superstar greets thousands of fans waiting outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, just to get a glimpse of him. On his special day, SRK shared a touching message for his fans in which he expressed his gratitude for the "sea of love" he has received from them over the years.
Taking to social media, SRK shared a selfie of himself with the huge crowd gathered outside his house and wrote, "It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy."
Apart from his massive fanbase, several Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, and Jahnvi Kapoor among others, also sent their wishes to the Om Shanti Om actor.
On the work front, SRK launched the teaser of his upcoming action-packed entertainer Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham on his birthday. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the big screens on 25 January 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.